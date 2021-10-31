Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Down 45.2% in October

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the September 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $668,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the second quarter worth $381,000.

Get Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF alerts:

ALTY stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $13.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.