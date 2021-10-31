Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Now Covered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.92.
NYSE:GMED opened at $77.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $84.23.
In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 24.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.
Globus Medical Company Profile
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
