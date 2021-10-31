GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.63 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.66. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $5.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.78 million. GMS had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on GMS from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Truist boosted their price target on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on GMS from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on GMS from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other GMS news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 111,482 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.57 per share, with a total value of $5,637,644.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Gavin sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $294,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 240,729 shares of company stock valued at $11,501,175 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of GMS by 275.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GMS by 142.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of GMS by 1,411.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $49.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.18. GMS has a 52 week low of $22.07 and a 52 week high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.06.

GMS Company Profile

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

