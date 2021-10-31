GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by BlueSpruce Investments LP

BlueSpruce Investments LP lifted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,429,615 shares during the period. GoDaddy makes up 8.8% of BlueSpruce Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. BlueSpruce Investments LP owned about 3.30% of GoDaddy worth $484,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,774,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,944,000 after buying an additional 1,181,916 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,041,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $546,537,000 after buying an additional 141,087 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,530,802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,680,000 after buying an additional 563,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $212,349.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GDDY opened at $69.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.69. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 277.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $931.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.06) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

