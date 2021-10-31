Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Position Boosted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,516 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Gold Resource worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Gold Resource by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 22,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 9,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Resource by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GORO opened at $1.84 on Friday. Gold Resource Co. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.23 million, a P/E ratio of -20.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GORO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

