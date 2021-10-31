Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 59.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 494,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,932 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $52,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCLT. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 60,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,468,000 after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,196,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 44,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,533,000 after buying an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $107.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.48 and its 200 day moving average is $105.88. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $98.37 and a twelve month high of $111.95.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

