Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,609,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 953,328 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 3.35% of TTM Technologies worth $51,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,161,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,844,000 after purchasing an additional 50,701 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 173.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 689,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after purchasing an additional 436,700 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $13.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.55 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.70 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

TTM Technologies Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

