Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $55.52 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,786 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 22.24% of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $55,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $481,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $205,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter.

JUST stock opened at $66.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $66.34.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.