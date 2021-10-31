Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 958,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269,704 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.25% of ZoomInfo Technologies worth $50,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,161.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 80,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 78,437 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,506.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 108,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 101,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 13.1% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,630,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,607,000 after buying an additional 1,230,090 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,137,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.82.

Shares of ZI opened at $67.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.59. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 292.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.50 and a fifty-two week high of $70.87.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 212,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $14,222,864.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,791,534 shares of company stock worth $1,777,425,150. Corporate insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.