Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 35,188 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,188 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $54,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,533 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,487. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $247.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $250.47 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $90.86 and a 1 year high of $253.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.96.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

