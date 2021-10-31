Golos Blockchain Tops One Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 31st. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $761,007.40 and approximately $22.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Golos Blockchain alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00069862 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00010310 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (CRYPTO:GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 274,471,732 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain . The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

Golos Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golos Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golos Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golos Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Golos Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golos Blockchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.