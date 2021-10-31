GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP reduced its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 752,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 783,036 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.28% of GrafTech International worth $8,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAF. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $706,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $2,881,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 49.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 152.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after acquiring an additional 162,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

GrafTech International stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

