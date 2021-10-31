Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $206.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.64 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 29.65%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded down $8.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.70. 1,393,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,338. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Grand Canyon Education has a 52-week low of $76.96 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its 200-day moving average is $92.13.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LOPE shares. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

