Graviocoin (GIO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $698.00

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Graviocoin coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Graviocoin has a total market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $698.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.50 or 0.00307006 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000408 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

