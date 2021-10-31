Graviton (GTON) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Graviton (CURRENCY:GTON) traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 31st. Over the last week, Graviton has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.47 or 0.00004078 BTC on exchanges. Graviton has a total market cap of $8.98 million and $69,693.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Graviton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00069624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00074528 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.89 or 0.00105347 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,566.04 or 0.99867256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,189.46 or 0.06907994 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.74 or 0.00022651 BTC.

About Graviton

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton

Buying and Selling Graviton

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graviton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graviton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.