Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) Short Interest Up 42.9% in October

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GTN.A traded up $0.84 on Friday, reaching $22.39. 2,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.31. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

