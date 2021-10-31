Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. is a financial holding company which owned directly all of the stock of Great Southern Bank and other non-banking subsidiaries. “

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $56.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.63. The stock has a market cap of $766.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.93. Great Southern Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $60.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.17. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

In other news, VP John M. Bugh sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $94,356.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2,509.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 159.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 88,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Southern Bancorp (GSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.