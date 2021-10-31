Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.64

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 13539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.
The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.
Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
