Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.64

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.58, with a volume of 13539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.89.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Plains currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000.

Green Plains Company Profile (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

