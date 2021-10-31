Gresham House (LON:GHE) Trading Up 1.4%

Gresham House plc (LON:GHE) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 860 ($11.24) and last traded at GBX 860 ($11.24). Approximately 29,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 56,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 848 ($11.08).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 901.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 890.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £326.81 million and a P/E ratio of 35.68.

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. The firm invests in the public equity of European markets and United Kingdom. The firm invests in opportunities in private equity markets.

