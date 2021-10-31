GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GTX Corp (OTCMKTS:GTXO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 60.1% from the September 30th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,597,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GTX stock remained flat at $$0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 320,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,175,454. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. GTX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.15.

GTX Company Profile

GTX Corp. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of interrelated and complementary products and services. It offers a complete end to end solutions of hardware, middleware, apps, connectivity, and professional services that can track and monitor people or assets.

