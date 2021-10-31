Gulden Trading Down 5% Over Last Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. Gulden has a total market cap of $8.46 million and approximately $92,506.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Gulden has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00312526 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00005426 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000405 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 554,670,870 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

