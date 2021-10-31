Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Trading 0.4% Higher

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.96 and last traded at C$7.95. 19,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 52,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$211.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$20.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

