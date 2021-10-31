Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.20 Million

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. One Hakka.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a market capitalization of $9.20 million and $234,029.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hakka.Finance has traded 26.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.65 or 0.00226690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00011917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.70 or 0.00095715 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 313,503,126 coins. The official website for Hakka.Finance is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance . Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

