HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is a financial services holding company. It is a state-chartered stock co-operative bank. The Bank offers services which include personal banking, business banking and commercial lending. Its product and services consists of savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking and estatements. The bank operates primarily in eastern Massachusetts, Rhode Island and New Hampshire. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Brockton, MA. “

HarborOne Bancorp stock opened at $14.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $792.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.15. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $15.49.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,001,000 after purchasing an additional 919,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,498,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,184,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after buying an additional 58,308 shares during the period. 58.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

