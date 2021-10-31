Harmony (ONE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $273.59 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Harmony coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Harmony has a market cap of $3.24 billion and $273.59 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $197.64 or 0.00325743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00048608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.87 or 0.00225590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011781 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.60 or 0.00096586 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004410 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,228,338,845 coins and its circulating supply is 10,777,691,845 coins. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

