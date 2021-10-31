Hathor (HTR) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001313 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $143.40 million and $3.81 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.