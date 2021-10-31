Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Hawkins has raised its dividend by 8.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Hawkins has a dividend payout ratio of 21.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Hawkins alerts:

Shares of HWKN opened at $36.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $774.10 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.37. Hawkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.18.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.12). Hawkins had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hawkins will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 43,495 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawkins in the 2nd quarter valued at $340,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.