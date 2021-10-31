HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS)

Equities researchers at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 115.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.82. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $7.94.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 251.01% and a negative return on equity of 298.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XERS. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,057,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 955,314 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after purchasing an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 165.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 283,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 668.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 275,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

About Xeris Pharmaceuticals

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

