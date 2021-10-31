HC Wainwright Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED)

HC Wainwright reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SMED. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sharps Compliance from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.

Shares of Sharps Compliance stock opened at $8.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.15 and a beta of -0.28. Sharps Compliance has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sharps Compliance will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Sharps Compliance by 244.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 428,350 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 54,656 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 3rd quarter worth $2,734,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 122,849 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sharps Compliance Company Profile

Sharps Compliance Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare waste management services including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous. It focuses on developing management solutions for medical waste and unused dispensed medications generated by small and medium quantity generators. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

