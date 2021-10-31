Head to Head Contrast: Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) & Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Ecoark (NASDAQ:ZEST) and Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Ecoark and Enerplus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecoark 14.19% -64.87% -33.90% Enerplus -32.54% 26.29% 8.17%

This table compares Ecoark and Enerplus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecoark $15.56 million 6.82 -$20.89 million N/A N/A Enerplus $550.34 million 4.39 -$689.29 million $0.07 135.29

Ecoark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enerplus.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecoark and Enerplus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecoark 0 0 0 0 N/A Enerplus 0 0 9 0 3.00

Enerplus has a consensus price target of $12.11, suggesting a potential upside of 27.89%. Given Enerplus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enerplus is more favorable than Ecoark.

Risk and Volatility

Ecoark has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enerplus has a beta of 2.95, indicating that its share price is 195% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ecoark shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of Enerplus shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Ecoark shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enerplus beats Ecoark on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ecoark Company Profile

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which is engaged in the operations of oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Technology & Commodities. The company was founded by Randy Scott May on November 19, 2007 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

