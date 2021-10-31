Head-To-Head Review: ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) versus Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Technology 1 8 22 1 2.72

Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $102.27, suggesting a potential upside of 48.00%. Given Micron Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Profitability

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES 13.23% 15.52% 9.19% Micron Technology 21.16% 15.98% 11.97%

Dividends

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES pays an annual dividend of $1.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Micron Technology pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Micron Technology has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.27, suggesting that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES $819.50 million 1.48 $84.72 million N/A N/A Micron Technology $27.71 billion 2.79 $5.86 billion $5.80 11.91

Micron Technology has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.5% of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Micron Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Micron Technology beats ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others. The company was founded on July 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The MBU segment offers memory products sold into smartphone and other mobile-device markets. The SBU segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets, and other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms. The EBU segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph Leon Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman on October 5, 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.