Head-To-Head Survey: Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and CBB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Dividends

Meta Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.4%. CBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Meta Financial Group pays out 4.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Meta Financial Group and CBB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $556.76 million 3.18 $104.72 million $4.38 12.66 CBB Bancorp $72.87 million 1.76 $13.34 million N/A N/A

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than CBB Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and CBB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.07% 16.43% 1.81% CBB Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Meta Financial Group and CBB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 CBB Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Meta Financial Group presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Given Meta Financial Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than CBB Bancorp.

Risk and Volatility

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats CBB Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About CBB Bancorp

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts; SBA lending; trade finance; business line of credit; business term loans; business and commercial property loans; construction loans; and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, and mobile and online banking services, as well as title and escrow services. In addition, it engages in investing activities. The company offers its service through 8 full-service branches in Southern California, Dallas, and Texas; and five loan production offices in the states of Colorado, Georgia, Texas, and Washington. CBB Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

