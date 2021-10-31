Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,133,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.90% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $215,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 122.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total value of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

