Healthpeak Properties (PEAK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PEAK stock opened at $35.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $26.51 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.