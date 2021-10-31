Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Price Reaches $0.36 on Exchanges

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00040627 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.04 or 0.00103919 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00016611 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $271.36 or 0.00440311 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00047493 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000576 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

