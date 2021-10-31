Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

HLTOY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hellenic Telecommunications Organization from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS:HLTOY opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.88.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $996.95 million for the quarter. Hellenic Telecommunications Organization had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 13.24%.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA engages in the provision of telecommunication services. The firm offers fixed-line television and mobile telecommunication services, including voice, broadband, data and leased lines. The company was founded on January 01, 1986 is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

