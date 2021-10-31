Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 18,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $29.93.
About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.