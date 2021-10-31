Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Update

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 42.4% from the September 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HENOY traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 18,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,723. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.24. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $29.93.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA engages in the manufacture and distribution of home and beauty care products and provides adhesive solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building; Industrial Adhesives; Beauty Care; and Laundry and Home Care. The Adhesives for Consumers, Craftsmen and Building segment offers products for private users, craftsmen, and construction industry based on international brand platforms, namely Loctite, Pritt, Pattex and Ceresit.

