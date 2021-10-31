Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 28.64%.

Shares of Heritage Commerce stock opened at $11.99 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.54. The firm has a market cap of $721.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Heritage Commerce stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 34.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 202,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,965 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.34% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 71.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

