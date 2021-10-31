Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Head to Head Analysis

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Hess Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hess Midstream and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.58 $24.00 million $1.31 19.21 Magnolia Oil & Gas $534.51 million 9.21 -$1.21 billion ($0.02) -1,044.00

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than Magnolia Oil & Gas. Magnolia Oil & Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Hess Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Hess Midstream pays out 154.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out -800.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hess Midstream has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Hess Midstream is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hess Midstream and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream 0 3 4 0 2.57 Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 4 9 0 2.69

Hess Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $29.29, suggesting a potential upside of 16.35%. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus price target of $18.77, suggesting a potential downside of 10.09%. Given Hess Midstream’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Profitability

This table compares Hess Midstream and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream 3.13% N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 25.33% 23.92% 13.67%

Volatility & Risk

Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.13, indicating that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.47, indicating that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Hess Midstream on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression. The Processing and Storage segment includes Tioga gas plant, equity investment in Little Missouri (LM4) joint venture and mentor storage terminal. The Terminaling and Export segment comprises of ramberg terminal facility, Tioga rail terminal, crude oil rail cars and Johnson’s corner header system. The company was founded on January 17, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

