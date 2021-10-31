Highway Holdings Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:HIHO)

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 25th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st.

Highway has decreased its dividend payment by 17.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of HIHO opened at $3.90 on Friday. Highway has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 million, a PE ratio of 195.10 and a beta of 0.23.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Highway stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Highway at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Ltd. engages in the manufacture of metal, plastic, electric and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products. It operates through the Metal Stamping and Mechanical Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Electric OEM segments. The Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM segment focuses on the manufacture and sale of metal parts and components.

