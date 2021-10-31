Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Increased to $139.00 by Analysts at Truist Securities

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) had its price target raised by Truist Securities from $127.00 to $139.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $134.53.

Shares of HLT stock opened at $143.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $134.33 and its 200-day moving average is $128.10. The stock has a market cap of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,107.31 and a beta of 1.25. Hilton Worldwide has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $149.04.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $364,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 287,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,963,253.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,644,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,677,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,373,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,359 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,994,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,647 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,573,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,418,000 after purchasing an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,977,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,864,000 after purchasing an additional 213,710 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

