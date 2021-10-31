Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $368.44

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $368.44 and last traded at $366.16, with a volume of 197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $353.73.

The stock has a market cap of $754.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $330.61 and its 200 day moving average is $308.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Port Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 159,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $45,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $13,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,958 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,674,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,087 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

