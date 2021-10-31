Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Price Target Cut to GBX 195

Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 195 ($2.55) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HOC. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) target price on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 226 ($2.95).

HOC stock opened at GBX 142.60 ($1.86) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £732.79 million and a PE ratio of 19.01. Hochschild Mining has a twelve month low of GBX 128.52 ($1.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 275.88 ($3.60). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 145.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 167.01.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. Hochschild Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.84%.

About Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. The company holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

