HoDooi Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 31st. In the last week, HoDooi has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $7.52 million and $720,655.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoDooi coin can now be purchased for $0.0371 or 0.00000061 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001657 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00068577 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00074620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.80 or 0.00107268 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,410.63 or 0.99994654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,177.37 or 0.06914585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00022523 BTC.

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

