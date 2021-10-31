Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) will report sales of $35.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Höegh LNG Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.90 million. Höegh LNG Partners reported sales of $35.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Höegh LNG Partners will report full year sales of $140.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $139.47 million to $141.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $131.14 million, with estimates ranging from $122.28 million to $140.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Höegh LNG Partners.

Get Höegh LNG Partners alerts:

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $34.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.23 million. Höegh LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 45.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barclays downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 10.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,878 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Höegh LNG Partners during the first quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.57% of the company’s stock.

HMLP opened at $4.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $161.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.18, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.61. Höegh LNG Partners has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $18.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Höegh LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Höegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Höegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Höegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.