Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.78 Million

Analysts expect that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $28.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.80 million and the lowest is $28.76 million. Home Bancorp reported sales of $29.25 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $117.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.83 million to $117.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.14 million, with estimates ranging from $105.87 million to $110.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 15.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBCP. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 298,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,343,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 39.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $41.75. 9,028 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,867. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average of $37.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.14 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.74. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $42.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

