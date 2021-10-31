Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $1.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.29. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRZN opened at $17.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.82. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 16.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 18.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.69%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Technology Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Technology Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.