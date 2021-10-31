Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $112.08 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $113.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average is $82.10. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

