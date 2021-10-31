Howdoo (UDOO) Price Reaches $0.0116 on Top Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Howdoo has a market cap of $5.45 million and $78,745.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00047958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.10 or 0.00232082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00013691 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.26 or 0.00096104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 470,860,362 coins. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

