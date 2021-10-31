HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 593.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,138 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,104 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $9,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of HP by 73.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 511,136 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $15,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,761 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 331,809 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,409 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ stock opened at $30.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.96. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.03.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 137.22% and a net margin of 6.56%. HP’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.53, for a total value of $936,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.